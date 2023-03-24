GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were shot in Greensboro and a baby is thought to be with the suspected shooter.

According to Greensboro Police Department, they were called about a shooting just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, on the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue. When they arrived at the scene, they found two people who had been shot. One victim’s injuries were described as “life-threatening.”

Kayson Osiah Monk (GPD)

A while later on Thursday, an AMBER Alert was issued for 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk. Officials believe that Kayson’s father, Deon Lamar Monk, shot two people on Phillips Avenue and left the scene with Kayson in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue, which is a small SUV. The vehicle is described as being heavily damaged in the body and having a broken rear window. The license plate tag number is unknown but it does have North Carolina plates.

Kayson is a Black baby boy who is about 30 pounds, with dark curly hair, last known to be wearing a white shirt, grey sweatpants and a grey jacket.

Deon Lamar Monk is described as a 23-year-old Black man who they say is around 6’3″ inches, with an afro, last seen in a grey jacket and multi-colored shorts.

Monk and Kayson were last seen on Phillips Avenue and it is not known where they are traveling at this time.

Police have not yet provided updates on the conditions of the victims in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435 or to call 911.