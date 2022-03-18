GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A special adoption event in Greensboro helped get dozens of animals into new forever homes.

The Guilford County Animal Resource Center held “St. Pawtrick’s Day!”

The event, in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, was designed to help get animals into homes before spring and summer, when the population at the shelter typically increases.

Adoption feeds ranged from $3 to $17 in honor of the date. It was the first time that they opened up the new resource center for evening hours, from five p.m. to 7 p.m., and hopefully, more events will come, because the representatives from the shelter say it was a great event!

34 animals, many who had been at the shelter for months, were adopted during St. Pawtrick’s Day.

“This was a great day for us and these 34 animals!” Stephen Carlson wrote to FOX8.

“It is spring, so we want to make sure that we have enough room for those animals that are coming in in the summer months,” Ortega told FOX8 earlier this week.

A food truck, great weather and new furry friends combined to make a great event. Hopefully, the first of many!

The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is located at 980 Guilford College Road in Greensboro. Visit them online if you’re looking for a new family member.