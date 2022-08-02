GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With the Wyndham Championship scheduled to tee off Thursday at Sedgefield Country Club, the tournament’s corporate sponsor announced a new relationship with a resort a few miles away.

Wyndham Hotels announced Tuesday that Grandover Resort and Spa at 1000 Club Road, which already serves as the host hotel for the tournament, was becoming a “Wyndham Grand Hotel” as part of a marketing arrangement.

Grandover resort has been part of Greensboro since 1952. (WYNDHAM CORP.)

In a release, Wyndham, which says it owns some 9,000 hotels and resorts in 96 countries and calls itself the “world’s largest hotel franchising company,” said it was “adding” Grandover under its elite Wyndham Grand brand, which includes international locations.

Grandover, which was opened in 1952 by the Koury Family, features 244 rooms, convention space and two golf courses and anchors a surrounding residential and retail development. It boasts about its ranking among North Carolina’s best golf resorts by U.S. News & World Report and other travel sites.

Rob Myers, a spokesperson for Wyndham, described the relationship as “a franchise agreement,” which means Grandover would be licensing the Wyndham Grand name while gaining access to our global sales, marketing and technology platforms, which he said should happen by fall.

“There is no change in hotel ownership or the hotel’s management team,” he said.

The East Course is one of two 18-hole golf courses at Grandover Resort. (WYNDHAM CORP.)

In Wyndham’s announcement, Jurgen Schafers, Wyndham Grand group vice president and brand leader, called Grandover “a spectacular property that masterfully captures the essence of what makes every stay with Wyndham Grand so special. “Elevated yet approachable, personable yet polished, it caters to travelers with welcoming, tailored experiences that allow them to make the most of every moment. It’s a tremendous addition to the Wyndham Grand brand and one we know guests, particularly those with a passion for golf, are absolutely going to love.”

The Wyndham Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour’s season, has been a staple in Greensboro under several names since 1938, when legendary Sam Snead won the first Greater Greensboro Open at Starmount Forest Country Club. The event was played at Sedgefield in its early years and for 31 years at Forest Oaks Country Club. It moved back to Sedgefield in 2008.

Sam Snead holds the British Open trophy he won in 1946 at St. Andrews, Scotland. He was the first American to win the trophy since 1933. He also won the first Greater Greensboro Open in 1938. (AP Photo, File)

But the deeper relationship between Grandover and Wyndham begs the question about whether the tournament might move to one of the resort’s courses.

Tournament Director Bobby Powell did not respond immediately to an email with that question. Neither did representatives of Wyndham or Koury.

“As a proud partner of the Wyndham Championship, this move is a natural evolution of Grandover’s longstanding relationship with Wyndham,” Kelly Harrill, executive vice president of Hospitality at Koury Corporation, said in the release. “Wyndham is known the world over not only for its iconic brands but what is arguably one of the most compelling rewards programs in our industry today. Being able to tap into the program’s more than 95 million enrolled members, as well as best-in-class technology, sales and distribution platforms, all while maintaining the individuality, character and charm that is the Grandover, made the decision to align with Wyndham Grand an easy one.”