GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Goodwill is breaking ground at its newest location in Greensboro.

The organization will begin construction at their recently acquired property at 5835 W. Gate City Blvd. with an anticipated opening in early 2024.

Employees, board members, building partners and community partners will participate in a ceremony on Thursday, June 8 at 10:00 a.m. to commemorate the building of the new Goodwill.

“We have wanted to build in this area for the past 5-8 years as it’s an area that we do not presently serve,” said Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations at Triad Goodwill. “We purchased the property in 2020 and now, after 3-years we’re able to start developing this land and serving this community.”

The new retail store and donation center will be Triad Goodwill’s 26th store.

The new facility will employ approximately 20 full-time and part-time employees as well as provide volunteer opportunities.

The organization intends to keep its current location at 3739 W. Gate City Blvd. in full operation during and after the construction and opening of the new Goodwill.