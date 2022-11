OAK RIDGE, N.C. (WGHP) — A young girl is in critical condition after being hit in Oak Ridge on Monday night, according to the NC Highway Patrol.

Two young girls were walking in the area of Haw River Road and Apple Grove Road when one of the girls reportedly stepped out into traffic and was hit by an SUV while it was speeding up.

Both of the girls were hit. One was deemed OK on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story.