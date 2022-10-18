GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro chain of Mediterranean restaurants is making a comeback after the pandemic led to the permanent closure of two former locations.

Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats will open a new location in the Grandover Shopping Center. An official opening date has not yet been set, but Ghassan’s says it is aiming for early Spring 2023.

The restaurant already has locations at 1605 Battleground Avenue and 400 E. Cornwallis Drive, as well as a food truck.

“Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats continues to grow and evolve and is thrilled to

invest in a new location in the Triad,” the company said in a news release. “Ghassan’s is eager to make new friends by sharing their fresh made food and welcoming service to this area. They will continue to offer their award-winning menu along with plans to expand their take-out and catering capabilities.”

The company will share the shopping center with national chains such as Chick-fil-a, Publix, Starbucks and Chipotle.

Ghassan’s Fresh Mediterranean Eats has been around for close to 50 years, but, in 2020, the company closed its originating restaurant at 2501 W. Gate City Boulevard due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was our first location and it is sad to say goodbye,” owner Khaled Fleihan said at the time. “Thank you to the community for welcoming us in 1975 when we opened our first location. It served us well for so many years. We are excited about what the future holds.”

The company also closed its location on North Davie Street at LeBauer Park, which opened in 2016, when a temporary 2020 closure turned into a permanent closure by 2021. That location is now home to Parkside Pull-Up, a new restaurant that opened in April 2022.