GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Head to Downtown Greensboro this weekend and make sure to come hungry!

The Greensboro Food Truck Festival will be held on Sunday, August 28 along Greene Street and Washington Street. The festival will host more than 50 different food trucks from all over the Triad and North Carolina in eight different zones.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where to park

Parking is available at the parking decks on Bellemeade Street, Davie Street and Eugene Street and other lots near the courthouse on Washington Street. Parking is free on the weekend.

The organizers of the event say that the parking deck on Greene Street and Washington Street across from governmental plaza is closed and people should not park there.

Important reminders

There is construction on Eugene St., so they say that you should plan to use the Washington Street side of the event for parking.

There are multiple ATMs in the perimeter of the event. This is a free outdoor event and everyone is welcome, but due to the size of the crowds, organizers ask people not to bring pets.

To see a map and the full listing of trucks participating in the festival, you can visit their website.

As for the weather…

Well, expect Sunday to be beautiful! Highs will be in the upper 80s and Meteorologist Emily Byrd says there’s only a 20% chance of rain.

So grab your shorts and a sun hat and head out and enjoy trying foods from Porter House, Dusty Donuts and Homeslice but don’t forget the sunscreen and be mindful of hydration.

There are plenty of stations to buy beer, but don’t forget to drink water as well.