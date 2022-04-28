GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County Animal Services is hosting several events for folks in the community.

On Saturday, GCAS will be doing a free rabies vaccination clinic, giving out free microchip vouchers and hosting a food giveaway for families in need at their pet food pantry at 710 Huffine Mill Road.

Also, volunteers say that the pet food pantry is haunted. It used to be a polio hospital back in the 1940s, so that’s pretty spooky stuff. Give your dog an extra treat or two if they see a ghost.

Any area resident can get the free rabies shot and microchip voucher, but only residents of Guilford County can get participate in the free food giveaway, proof of residence will be required.

For the one-year rabies vaccination, your pet must be 4 months old and be on a leash or in a carrier. You must register for the rabies clinic.

The event is running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

Then, starting on Tuesday, GCAS will be participating in BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event.

The event runs from Tuesday to Friday, and then the following Tuesday, May 10, through Friday, May 13 at the Animal Resource Center on Guilford College Road from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is a name your own price event for adoption (the price cannot exceed $25.)

Last year’s event helped GCAS find over 70 animals a home and they’re excited to do it again! Overcrowding is a major issue in shelters across the counter, which is why BISSELL Pet Foundation aims to “Empty the Shelters,” by sponsoring reduced adoption fees.

Guilford County Animal Services is one of more than 275 participating shelters across the country.