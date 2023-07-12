GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday night, a vigil for victims of gun violence was held downtown on the third day of Greensboro’s week of peace, honoring the late Guilford County Commissioner Carolyn Coleman.

They vowed to keep working in the community to stop future violence before it escalates to gunfire.

“I lost my brother to gun violence in 2016,” said Starmecca Parham, Gate City Coalition outreach supervisor.

Each candle was a memory of someone lost.

“Instead of resorting to anger, I wanted to make a difference,” Parham said.

She, along with others at Gate City Coalition, helps identify people in need of violence intervention.

“Our violence interrupters, our outreach workers, our females, all come in with the approach of ‘I was the problem, and now I am the solution,’” Parham said.

That can include helping teach people anger management and coping skills before it’s too late, and there’s bloodshed.

It’s community activism that’s invaluable to the Greensboro Police Department.

“An increase in our partnerships in the community will always help with the police department,” Chief John Thompson said.

He issued a call to action last week and asked the city to work together to curb rising violent crime and said he welcomed community partner help.

Together, organizations like Gate City Coalition and others believe they can light fewer vigil candles in the future

“At the end of the day, if we’ve reached one, we’ve reached many, and if that person reaches another person, we can reach the entire city,” Parham said.