GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Preparations are underway for this year’s Fun Fourth Freedom Fest.

The event will be in full swing tomorrow in Downtown Greensboro, and businesses along Elm Street are making sure they are ready to tackle the large crowd.

Whether it’s preparing extra food, adding more sitting areas or making sure everyone stays cool from the heat, businesses on Elm Street are ready to serve thousands of people on July 4.

“We’re really excited. They set up right outside our doors… We’ve ordered our balloons, and we’ve ramped up all of our stuff so that we can have some cool options for everybody,” said the owner of Northern Roots Coffeehouse, Trina Apple.

Last year, city folks said the fest brought more than 50,000 people downtown. People will enjoy live music and vendors and can also get a taste of the local businesses in the area.

Apple’s business is located on Elm Street and has only been open for a little more than a year.

Last year, the festival was her first experience, and she said preparation is the key to success.

“This year, we’re ramping up the water. Bottled water was a big deal last year. It’s really hot. So giving them a place to come in, cool off, get something good,” Apple said.

Down the street, Cheesecakes by Alex has bakers preparing lots of treats for customers.

“There’s a line down the sidewalk,” said General Manager for Cheesecakes by Alex Timothy Amoroso.

Although this is not Amoroso’s first festival experience, he’ll take advantage of the new outdoor seating to serve more customers.

“You be right in the middle of it. So it’ll be great to have this here… just to be a part of the atmosphere,” Amoroso said.

Even at the local pizzeria, they are stocking up on a couple hundred pounds of dough.

“Make sure we have plenty of stalls … Most of our products are imported from Italy, so we try to keep everything made from scratch and the products as fresh as we can,” said General Manager for Pizzeria L’Italiano Marco Moody.

It’s basically full steam ahead for July 4.

“I’m ready for you. I’m prepared for it all,” Apple said.

Businesses are not the only ones preparing for the big event. City workers have been putting up porta potties and traffic cones.

You can also see pink no parking signs that are up along Elm Street.