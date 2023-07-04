GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Fourth of July kicked off the annual Fun Fourth Festival in downtown Greensboro.

Elm Street was flooded with people on the Fourth of July. More than 1,000 people came to Fun Fourth Festival.

Last year, Downtown Greensboro, Inc. said they brought 30 food trucks and 60 vendors.

In addition to live music and festivities, organizers added a rock-climbing course, a blood drive and a place to donate food this year.

Across the street, there were several locations to cool off such as splash pads and water slides.

People who came out on Tuesday said they were excited for the event and to celebrate Independence Day.

“With the Fourth of July, you have to be proud of being an American. You have to be proud of being where you’re at. I know there is a lot of bad things around … just knowing that you have a safe place to come home to. Not a lot of people have that,” said Alana Ritkert who came for the first time to the event.

“It’s just Independence Day … It’s just a fun time for everybody to get together and just celebrated as one,” Stacey Majors said.

Food truck owners were cooking their July Fun Fourth fest menu. There were so many varieties of food like chicken, casserole, seafood and sweets.

Most of the food trucks are family-owned businesses benefiting from the event.

“We had a lot of events that were canceled due to the rain. So we’re looking really to capitalize on summer today to … make up for some of the lost cabinetry and revenue that we lost in the past,” said the owner of Second Helpings NC Eric Price.

For others, it was their first-time serving thousands of people.

“I’ve been cooking for years. The food truck thing is new to us … no restaurant experience. We jump right in and hit the ground running, and we learned it,” said the owner of Kibi’s Crazy Casserole Alphonso Becote.

But all of these food trucks have one thing in common and that is giving you the best quality food.

“What it means to me is giving out good food … fast, fresh … Just be happy and just be part of the whole Greensboro Downtown Festival,” Riddick said.

“We are happy to be here. We’re excited. We want to see everybody come through, and we’re looking to sell out to go,” Becote said.

The Fun Fourth Festival wrapped up the festivities around 6 p.m.