GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Disney’s “Frozen” will make its way to Tanger Center in Greensboro on Wednesday to begin a 3-week run of shows.

The Tony-nominated Best Musical will remain in Greensboro from May 17-June 4.

“Frozen has been created for the stage by an award-winning team and features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar®-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film’s songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tony Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).” Tanger Center press release

Critics also rave about the production.

“Disney’s struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!” New York Post

“With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!” Evening Standard

“The North American tour is irresistible in its creativity and verve.” The Los Angeles Times

Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Tanger Center website or via Ticketmaster.