GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People who live on West Friendly Avenue are excited 22 new townhomes will not be coming to their neighborhood.

“Obviously, it is a great victory for us. We know this is kind of like a boxing match. That was round one. We won that round,” said Eric Estep, who lives on West Friendly Avenue.

The re-zoning request from developer Glenn Drew was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission, and the deadline to appeal ended. People who live in the area have been fighting the proposal for months but are still working to prevent further development proposals like this one through a neighborhood conservation overlay.

The goal is to define clear development standards for the neighborhood. It does not prevent re-zoning requests in the future, but any re-zoning approved would have to fit in those standards.

“We feel that is something that can help us protect our properties in the future,” said John Drinkard, who lives along West Friendly Avenue.

He helped lead the fight for re-zoning. Now, his focus has shifted to applying for a neighborhood conservation overlay, which is also known as NCO.

“The idea is that as new development comes in, it would fit the context of those neighborhood areas,” said Mike Kirkman, the zoning administrator for the city of Greensboro.

Only one neighborhood along Westridge Road has successfully completed a NCO. About four others applied but did not make it through the process.

“These are unique conversations. I think it is important for everybody to understand is that while this is a tool available city wide, the particular issues facing a community are unique. The characteristics of development in those neighborhoods are unique,” Kirkman said.

To apply, the area must be at least one block, have distinctive features and most of the area must have been developed at least 25 years ago. If it qualifies, property owners of 25 percent of proposed area need to sign petition. Then the city will work with community members to create guidelines. Once set, a 51% majority of landowners must approve guidelines then they need to get final approval by city council.

“It is very much neighborhood driven … Ultimately, it is going to affect the properties that are subject to those regulations, so it is designed to make sure the majority of those property owners are comfortable putting those adjustments,” Kirkman said.

For the West Friendly Avenue NCO, the properties impacted are along West Friendly Avenue starting at Holden Road and going down to Westridge Road. The homeowners’ main priorities are establishing a 100-foot setback and tree canopy conservation.

“We are not asking for anything out of the ordinary. We want things the way they are right now,” Estep said.

The next step is a meeting in January to establish the guidelines, and then it moves to a public hearing with all property owners in the area.

“This community has come together … I think we are going to be able to do this much quicker than people anticipate that we can do it,” Drinkard said.

It could be several months before a new NCO is adopted if at all. It’s now a race to see if the neighbors can finalize these plans before another re-zoning proposal from Glenn Drew.

In a statement to FOX8, Drew said: “We will continue to evaluate the best options for future development that will be complimentary to the existing neighborhood and expand the future housing options for Greensboro residents.”