GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Fun Fourth is back in Greensboro to celebrate Independence Day. Downtown Greensboro Inc expects close to 100,000 people to be coming through downtown on Tuesday to celebrate.

The day started with three races. A 10K, 5K and a 1-mile fun run.

“We have an amazing running community, we have people that are out there as fun runners but then there are some really elite athletes,” said race producer, Nikki Popovich.

The races set a record with more than 700 runners this year. Some families came out to run together, others came out to watch. “We just moved from Brazil, this is our first time here and we want to live the American culture,” said Giovanna Ferriera. “It’s crazy, everybody seems so passionate, everybody is dressed up the vibe is amazing.”

Downtown Greensboro will keep the party going all day Tuesday with live music, karaoke, carnival games and even a water slide. “Our favorite part is seeing all the smiles of people’s faces coming together, throughout this country, throughout this world that we need to come together as neighbors and celebrate today is the day, this is why we put this event on,” said Zack Matheny from Downtown Greensboro Inc.

It is a long-standing tradition for families all over the Triad to come celebrate our country. Freedom Fest is a free event that will take place along Elm Street.

It runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Following that is the Greensboro Grasshoppers game at 6:30 p.m. and at the end of the game is when the fireworks will go off over First National Bank Field, and the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in attendance, too!