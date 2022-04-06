GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local service club is offering free vision testing for people in the Greensboro community.
The services will be provided courtesy of Hamilton Lakes Lions Club, a local sector of the larger Lions Clubs International service club.
The vision testing will take place on Friday, April 8. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greensboro’s Central Library.
The library can be found at 219 N. Church St. in downtown Greensboro.
Services offered on Friday will include:
- Checking for correctable conditions such as near- or far-sightedness
- Checking to see if parts of the visual field are missing
- Testing for early detection of disorders such as lazy eye and glaucoma
- Blood pressure and diabetes testing (may be available; not guaranteed)
- Hearing testing equipment
- Social service assistance
All attendees will be helped on a first come first serve basis.