GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A local service club is offering free vision testing for people in the Greensboro community.

The services will be provided courtesy of Hamilton Lakes Lions Club, a local sector of the larger Lions Clubs International service club.

The vision testing will take place on Friday, April 8. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Greensboro’s Central Library.

The library can be found at 219 N. Church St. in downtown Greensboro.

Services offered on Friday will include:

Checking for correctable conditions such as near- or far-sightedness

Checking to see if parts of the visual field are missing

Testing for early detection of disorders such as lazy eye and glaucoma

Blood pressure and diabetes testing (may be available; not guaranteed)

Hearing testing equipment

Social service assistance

All attendees will be helped on a first come first serve basis.