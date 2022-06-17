GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Nothing says “Start Local. Stay Local.” like the Piedmont Triad’s own Out of the Garden Project.

This local organization makes sure food gets to families, schools and community pickup locations across the Triad. Their volunteers come together to move mountains of hunger in the community, providing key outlets in food deserts and making a personal difference in the lives of kids and families.

FOX8 employees work to package food for Out of the Garden Project. (WGHP)

That’s why this year, for Nexstar Media’s Founder’s Day of Caring, FOX8 WGHP is working with Out of the Garden Project to lend some helping hands and spread the word about their vitally important work.

On Friday, FOX8 is joining the rest of Nexstar Media in celebrating the annual Founder’s Day of Caring, a special day established in 2016 by Nexstar founder, chairman and CEO Perry Sook. Every year during the third week of June, employees at each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets take part in service projects to benefit their local communities. This year, the 26th anniversary of Nexstar’s founding falls on Friday, June 17, 2022.

But we know that the work Out of the Garden Project does isn’t a one-day affair. From collecting food to sorting it in their warehouse to packaging it for families and finally delivering it to schools and community pickup locations, Out of the Garden Project is working constantly to make a difference.

We worked with Out of the Garden Project Executive Director, President and Co-founder Don Milholin to find out how we could make a tangible difference and provide help where they need it most. The answer was simple: volunteers! Over several days, our FOX8 team got out of the station and put in the hours to help them accomplish their mission and better understand how and why they do what they do.

FOX8 employees load up trucks for Out of the Garden Project. (WGHP)

To find out how you can help support the Out of the Garden Project, visit their website.

You can also see the impact Nexstar stations are having all across the country by following the hashtags #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares on social media.