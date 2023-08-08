GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – We now know that Project Socket, the latest business development incentive deal being considered locally, is for the John Deere Power Electric LLC in Forsyth County.

That fact emerged Tuesday when the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners posted a referendum for economic incentives it will consider Thursday to help secure John Deere’s $69.6 million planned expansion.

John Deere/Hitachi, Kernersville (WGHP)

Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing to consider an economic incentive package of $1,320,720 to lure 87 new positions over a 7-year period that will pay a minimum average salary of $62,951 plus benefits, the resolution specifies.

John Deere has announced plans to develop electric and hybrid equipment by 2026, and the expansion in Forsyth would be for the production of batteries for those vehicles, the Triad Business Journal reported.

This investment by the county would be a piece of luring the expansion of John Deere, which already manufactures heavy equipment at a facility in Kernersville, but the company has made no formal announcement and may be eligible for Job Development Investment Grants and other incentives from the North Carolina Department of Commerce.

The department’s Economic Investment Group adjourned its meeting Tuesday without taking any action. Its next scheduled meeting is on Aug. 22. It’s unclear what other sites, if any, may be competing for John Deere’s investment.

The Triad Business Journal first identified Deere as the source for the investments, but this differs from the company cited previously that would produce electric batteries and has a facility in Kernersville.

The county’s draft resolution did not specify a location for John Deere’s plans, but TBJ did report that last year John Deere Kernersville LLC bought an existing facility and acreage at 230 Perry Road.

John Deere, a blacksmith from Vermont, began his company in 1837 in Illinois when he developed a plow with a polished surface to help shed mud more easily. The company was incorporated in Moline, Illinois, in 1873. The company produces a variety of green vehicles and implements.