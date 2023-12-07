CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Longtime Charlotte Hornets executive Fred Whitfield is leaving the organization after more than 17 years.

The Hornets made the announcement Wednesday about the team’s president & vice chairman, with Whitfield citing focusing on his family and health issues.

Whitfield joined the team in the third year of the Bobcats under the ownership of Bob Johnson in 2006 and was the right-hand man to former chairman Michael Jordan before he sold his majority stake in the team over the summer.

“We thank Fred for all he has done for our organization and for the role he has played in helping get our ownership group up to speed over the last several months,” said HSE Co-Chairmen Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. “His experience, knowledge, and relationships in this industry, league, and community have been invaluable to our franchise. We appreciate his hard work and dedication and wish him all the best.”

Whitfield initially served as president and chief operating officer for 12 years before assuming the title of president and vice chairman in 2018. During his tenure, he oversaw significant growth throughout the organization, including the name change from Bobcats to Hornets in 2014, the rebranding of Spectrum Center in 2016, and the launch of both the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League in 2016 and Hornets Venom GT in the NBA 2K League in 2020.

“Over the last 18 months, I have successfully battled a serious case of throat cancer. I’ve also been focused on supporting my mother, who has her own health issues,” Whitfield said in a statement. “As these priorities have occupied more of my time and energy, I realized that now is the right time to leave my role with the Hornets, who are on a tremendous path to success with the energy and ideas brought by our new owners, Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin. I’m grateful to them for their support during this challenging time, and I also want to thank the prior ownership groups under the leadership of Bob Johnson and Michael Jordan for giving me such a tremendous opportunity.

In August, Jordan officially sold the organization to Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall after 13 years as chairman.

Under Whitfield’s leadership, the organization secured renovations and a lease extension for Spectrum Center, and reached long-term agreements with Ticketmaster and Live Nation. In addition, Spectrum Center hosted the 2012 Democratic National Convention, 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2019 ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as the Jumpman Invitational that debuted in December 2022 and will return Dec. 19-20 and multiple rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“I’d also like to thank NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and his predecessor, the late David Stern, for their unwavering support of our organization and me personally,” Whitfield said. “During my tenure with the Hornets, we always focused on meeting the needs of all the communities we serve – the NBA, the players, coaches and staff, the fans and the rest of the Charlotte region,” “I know that focus will continue, and I look forward to being involved in a variety of efforts to improve the Charlotte community while cheering on the Hornets from the stands.”

Whitfield is a Greensboro native and played basketball at Campbell University. In 2018, he was inducted into the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.