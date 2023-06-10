GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Former President Donald Trump courted support in North Carolina as details continue to surface in his indictment on 37 counts in connection with the mishandling of records at Mar-a-Lago, a private club where he lives in Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump arrived at the airport to a group of supporters anticipating the landing of the “Trump Force One” jet. He exited the plane and took photos and signed objects before traveling to the Koury Convention Center on Saturday evening.

Trump is the last of three top Republicans vying for the GOP nomination in the 2024 presidential race to speak at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greensboro. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Friday evening, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who formally launched his campaign Wednesday, spoke at the convention Saturday afternoon.

Former President Donald Trump (AP) Former VP Mike Pence (AP) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (AP)

They join three candidates for governor and numerous members of Congress attending the gathering at the Koury Convention Center for speeches and confabs Thursday through Sunday.

None of the other eight confirmed candidates for the GOP presidential nomination have announced plans to attend, although state officials have said they are welcome.

During the opening parts of his speech, Trump referred to “the radical left Democrats” and their “lawless partisan prosecutors” seemingly in reference to the recent DOJ indictment.

Trump later elaborated on the DOJ indictment calling it “baseless” and referred to the DOJ as the “Biden administration’s weaponized department of injustice.” He stated that the indictment “will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country.”

Before Trump spoke, Rep. Richard Hudson (R-9th District) opened for and endorsed the former President while heavily criticizing the Biden administration on issues such as immigration, and the economy. He called for “reinforcements” as the GOP looks to grow its House majority in the upcoming election.

Hudson called out Rep. Jeff Jackson (D-14th District), Rep. Don Davis (D-1st District) and Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-13th District) specifically stating that “we’re coming for you.”

North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson, was among the Republicans that Trump shouted out in the opening minutes of his speech. Trump said that he will endorse Robinson’s campaign for governor but that he would not touch on it during his speech.

Trump began his speech by touching on the weaponry that other nations have and the danger it poses to the United States.

“We have never been in a position like this, there has never been such danger. It’s because of the weaponry, the power of the weaponry,” said Trump.

The former President then called out several groups that he described as “globalists, Marxists, RINOs, communists, environmental extremists, open borders fanatics and the fake news media.”

Trump also referred to President Biden as “a totally corrupt President” and promised to “finish the job” in reference to his first Presidential term.

The former President also claimed to have won the 2020 election, stating that he received “more votes than any other sitting president has ever gotten.” He also claimed that there is “cheating like we have never seen before in elections.”

Trump boasted that his campaign is the leader to win among both Democrat and Republican candidates and made his first reference to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stating “We are leading ‘Desanctimonious’ by a lot.”

“Desanctimonious” is one of the nicknames the former President uses to ridicule his Republican rival.

Trump spent minutes ridiculing DeSantis, questioning his loyalty and repeatedly claiming that his support was responsible for his election as Governor of Florida.

The former President later claimed that “it’s no coincidence they indicted me the very same day it was revealed the FBI had explosive evidence that Joe Biden took a $5 million illegal bribe from Ukraine.”

Trump also criticized the Biden administration on issues such as immigration and energy; promising that “if you put me back in the White House their reign will be over and America will be a free nation once again.”

The former President billed himself as “the only candidate who has what it takes to smash this corrupt system.”

Trump continued to criticize the Biden administration on issues like inflation and cited struggles faced by American families. He also criticized the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The former President shifted his focus onto North Carolina specifically, stating that “he ended years of bitter betrayals of North Carolina workers.” He cited the Jan. 2017 withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership as a key contributor in assisting workers in North Carolina.

Trump spoke on trade with China and promised to impose harsher restrictions on trade with the nation.

He also spoke on electoral reform, calling for paper ballots, an end to mail-in voting and same-day elections.

Trump also promised if he were to be elected he would sign an executive order “to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children.” He also said that he would pull funding from any school with a vaccine or mask mandate.

The former President elaborated on issues related to gender identity promising “to keep men out of women sports.” He also promised to sign a law to “prevent child sexual mutilation in all 50 states.”

Trump also stated that he would “establish a special presidential commission” to investigate chronic health problems and supported the Second Amendment.

He also took credit for bringing Roe vs. Wade back to the States during his administration and referred to Democrats as “radicals” on the issue.

Trump’s indictment

The Trump indictment drew different responses from DeSantis and Pence.

DeSantis avoided any direct mention of Trump during his speech, meanwhile, Pence responded directly to the indictment and Attorney General Merrick Garland.

On Friday, Desantis indirectly acknowledged the indictment, saying “You can’t have one faction of society weaponizing the power of the state against factions that it doesn’t like.” Referring to the judicial system.

On Saturday, Pence elaborated much further than DeSantis, repeating some of his prior “wish-it-wouldn’t-happen” mixed in with party-line assaults on the Department of Justice and his view of “the rule of law.”

He said previously that he hoped the DOJ would not issue the indictment of Trump. “I am deeply troubled for the indictment to move forward,” he said. “It has the capacity to divide our country. … The first principle in America is ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ The former president is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Pence eventually went on to address the United States Attorney General by name and called for patience as the facts are revealed.

“Yesterday I called on the attorney general to unseal the indictment. … Today I’m calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to stop hiding behind the special counsel and explain why this indictment went forward. … The American people deserve to know.

“We also need to hear our former president’s defense. … Each of us can make our own judgment. … Republicans stand on the rule of law. … We have to be patient and know that we will soon know the facts. … I promise you that as president I will clean house at highest levels at the Department of Justice … and restore confidence in equal treatment.”

Trump is accused of keeping high-level documents after leaving office, sharing those documents with people who did not have security clearances at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and efforts to obstruct the FBI and grand jury investigations to hide classified documents in his possession.

According to the filing, “The classified documents Trump stored in his boxes included information regarding defense and weapons capabilities of both the United States and foreign countries; United States nuclear programs; potential vulnerabilities of the United States and its allies to military attack; and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.”

DeSantis reacted to the news on Twitter, seemingly defending Trump by tweeting, “The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation. Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”

Pence was more measured in his response, as is his style. During an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, Pence emphasized that “we don’t know the facts in this case” and decried what he described as “politicization at the Justice Department.”

“I’m deeply troubled to see this indictment move forward,” Pence said. “Yesterday on the road in Iowa, I had said I had hoped that the DOJ would see it’s way clearer not to move forward here. But let me be very clear: No one is above the law.”

Pence acknowledged that he too faced a similar investigation when confidential documents were found at his home in Indiana back in January 2023. He says he solicited investigation after classified documents were found at President Joe Biden’s home in November 2022 dating back to Biden’s years as vice president under former President Barack Obama.

“After multiple disclosures at the personal residence of President Biden with documents and records dating back to when he was Vice President of the United States, I had my records examined,” Pence said. “We found that there were some classified documents that had made their way back into my personal records. We fully cooperated with the Justice Department. I took full responsibility, and I’m pleased the Justice Department concluded that investigation last week, found that it was an innocent mistake.”

Trump, Pence and DeSantis

Trump has been aggressive in attacking DeSantis, whose similarly aggressive and sometimes controversial tactics as governor have moved him to the right of Trump on the political spectrum. PACs backing both candidates have launched numerous attack ads.

DeSantis runs second to Trump in most current polls.

Trump and Pence have been alienated since Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence said he could not change the electoral process that confirmed that Joe Biden had been elected president. Trump spoke harshly about Pence, long a loyalist, and calls to “hang Mike Pence” were part of the message and imagery from the thousands of Trump backers who stormed the Capitol in a violent insurrection designed to overturn the 2020 election.

Pence sat for about seven hours in April to provide testimony before a federal grand jury looking into Trump’s actions on Jan. 6 and in his handling of top-secret federal documents.

A federal court had ordered that Pence cooperate with Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, although Pence and Trump both fought the subpoena Pence was served. It’s unclear when Smith might conclude his investigation.

“January 6 was a tragic day in the life of our nation,” Pence said during his announcement on Wednesday. “President Trump’s words were reckless and endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol. But the American people deserve to know that on that day, President Trump also demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. Now voters will be faced with the same choice. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.”

During his speech, Pence reiterated that he had no right to contest the results of the election.

“In 2017, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution. …. President Trump demanded that I choose between hm and the Constitution…. I chose the Constitution, and I always will.” He then explained the constitutional process for elections in the states and his role as vice president in certifying those results.

“I had no authority to object or to return the results,” he said. “My former running mate insists and continues to insist that I had that right. … He was wrong then, and he is wrong now. Kamala Harris will have no right to overturn the results when a Republican is elected in 2024.”

State races

The convention also provides opportunities for speeches by various officeholders and would-be candidates in the GOP realm.

That includes the three men with Greensboro ties who want the GOP nomination to replace term-limited Democrat Roy Cooper as governor – state Treasurer Dale Folwell of Winston-Salem/UNC-Greensboro; Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, a Greensboro native and UNCG grad; and former U.S. Rep Mark Walker, a Greensboro resident and its former representative in Congress.

This convention is “about fundraising, voter turnout and attention,” elections expert Chris Cooper of Western Carolina University said in an email. “Voters and donors are motivated by the top of the ticket; the party certainly knows that and is acting accordingly.

“Headliner national candidates will also place the convention in the national media spotlight, which will draw more money and attention. People in Des Moines just aren’t going to be as interested in Dale Folwell as they are in Ron DeSantis.”