GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former North Carolina State Trooper was sentenced to 37 months, more than three years, in prison on Thursday for illegal firearms dealing, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Hairston.

In January of 2021, the FBI discovered that Timothy Jay Norman, 47, of Browns Summit, was selling firearms to various people while employed as North Carolina State Highway Patrol Trooper. One of the people that Norman sold firearms to was a convicted felon.

During the FBI’s investigation, they discovered that Norman was using the convicted felon as a “middleman” in the sale of numerous firearms.

Some of the firearms sold were decommissioned NCHSP service weapons, including:

Sig Sauer P226 .357 semi-automatic pistols

Arma Lite AR-15 5.56mm semi-automatic rifles

Beretta Model 1201FP 12-gauge shotguns

With the FBI’s intel, law enforcement agencies conducted “three successful controlled purchase operations” on Norman’s firearm trade.

The first operation was on May 12, 2021. Law enforcement used a confidential human source to purchase a decommissioned Sig Sauer P226 .357 semi-automatic pistol with the NCSHP badge engraved on it in a case with two magazines for $1,600 from Norman.

The second operation was on June 8, 2021. Agencies used another source to purchase a Beretta 12-gauge shotgun and an Arma Lite AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, one magazine, one soft black case and one 50-round drum magazine from Norman at his Browns Summit home for $3,200.

The third and final operation was on June 24, 2021. A source was used by agencies to purchase another Sig Sauer P226 .357 semi-automatic pistol from Norman from his patrol car at a closed gas station for $2,000.

Records from the Federal Firearms License show that Norman purchased 36 firearms since January of 2021 and made a significant profit as a result of his dealings.

On July 7, 2021, a search warrant was executed on Norman’s home and thousands of rounds of ammunition alongside over 50 firearms were seized from the property. Two more non-NCSHP-issued firearms, including an AR-15 purchased from the Federal Firearms License, were seized from Norman’s patrol car.

On March 10, Norman pleaded guilty to dealing in firearms without a license. He was handed his 37-month sentence at the U.S District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina in Greensboro on Thursday.

In addition to the 37-month sentence, Norman will pay a $15,000 fine and be subject to three years of supervised release at the end of his sentence.

Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, made the announcement. Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol-Internal Affairs Division investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney JoAnna G. McFadden.