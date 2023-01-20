GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Greensboro police officer is being charged with several child sex crimes, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On Nov. 28, 2022, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office notified the GPD of potential criminal allegations against a then-employed officer, Joshua Oliver.

The allegations involve an alleged sexual assault that did not occur in Greensboro or while Oliver was working in an official capacity as a police officer.

The GCSO began its criminal investigation into the allegations on Nov. 28, 2022. GPD placed Oliver on administrative duty the next day, Nov. 29, 2022, and began its own internal investigation.

Deputies completed their investigation and presented their findings to the District Attorney on Thursday. Upon learning additional information about the investigation, Chief JW Thompson terminated Oliver’s employment with GPD.

Oliver is being charged with six counts of statutory sex offense and six counts of indecent liberties with a minor.

Oliver was hired on Sept. 1, 2016, and the alleged offense occurred in Guilford County, according to GPD. His salary at termination was $54,761.

He is being held on a $1 million secured bond.