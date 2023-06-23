GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Greensboro officer is accused of sexual assault and has been fired, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

On June 8, Greensboro officers were told about potential criminal allegations against an officer employed by the GPD and began an internal criminal investigation.

The allegation involved a possible sexual assault that happened in Greensboro, and investigators determined the incident happened on May 31, 2023.

Miguel A. Garcia, the former officer, completed his shift, left work in his police vehicle in uniform and met with the victim who was known to him, police say.

It has also been determined the victim suffers from a mental disability.

As is standard protocol, the GPD placed Garcia on administrative duty on June 8 and began an internal administrative investigation.

The GPD presented initial findings to the District Attorney’s Office on Friday, and Chief Thompson fired Garcia.

He has been charged with one count of second-degree forcible sex offense.

The criminal investigation is ongoing.