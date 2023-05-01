GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former Dudley High School teaching assistant was convicted of multiple sex crime charges on Monday following a week-long trial, according to a statement released by the office of District Attorney Avery Crump.

On Aug. 13, 2019, the Greensboro Police Department was told that a former juvenile student had an inappropriate sexual relationship with Christopher Arnell Holland, and an investigation began.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of sex acts with a student and given a $350,000 bond.

Following the trial, Holland was convicted of:

three counts of sex acts with a student

two counts of statutory rape of a child 15 years or younger

two counts of statutory sex offense of a child 15 years or younger

Holland was sentenced to a minimum of 77 years to a maximum of 113 years.