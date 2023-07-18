GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former manager of the Blind Tiger in Greensboro entered a guilty plea in court on Tuesday after a fatal shooting in 2022.

Last year, Manager Donald Beck Jr., 55, of Greensboro, was charged with allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises and hiring unlicensed armed security.

On Tuesday in Guilford County Court, he pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor allowing conduct on licensed premises, court officials tell FOX8. The other charges were dismissed.

Surveillance camera footage released late last tear is shed new light on the night that a teenager was shot and killed outside of The Blind Tiger in Greensboro.

Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, has been fighting to restore the reputation of his former music venue and bar, The Blind Tiger, ever since a contracted guard allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Pedro Alegria in the parking lot that the venue shared with other businesses on that corridor.

McCauley was charged with failing to superintend and hiring unlicensed armed security. Security contractor Jason Leonard, 28, — who was earlier charged with second-degree murder in connection to the shooting — and Anthony Delaney, 28, both of Greensboro, were charged with providing unlicensed armed security and allowing violations to occur on the ABC-licensed premises.

After struggling to remain open without ABC permits, The Blind Tiger closed in October and was replaced by a new music venue, Hangar 1819.