GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro Pride announced the performers headlining their 2022 festival!

This year’s Pride celebration is the first one held since the COVID-19 pandemic and it promises to be big. Musician and drag performer Ada Vox and other drag legends will be headlining the 15th annual festival.

Ada Vox is best known for competing on American Idol in 2018 and making history as the first drag artist to place among the top 10 finalists. More recently, Ada took the runner-up prize on “Queen of the Universe,” an international drag singing competition.

Dana St. James, a long time house cast member of Legends Nightclub in Raleigh, Ebony Addams, a former Miss North Carolina USA, and LaWanda Jackson, who has appeared in movies like Miss Congeniality II and held the title of Miss Gay USofA, are also performing.

Local performers like Paisley Parque, Crystal Frost, Tia Chanella and Rosa Jackson are taking the stage as well.

You can find out more about all of the performers on the Greensboro Pride website.

Greensboro Pride is also still looking for volunteers! If you’d be interested in volunteering, you can find out more on the GSO Pride website. Their greatest need is early in the morning and then the evening breakdown shifts.

The Greensboro Pride Festival is free and open to the public. The festival is happening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 18 on Elm Street in Downtown Greensboro. There will be hundreds of unique vendors from all over and everyone is welcome and encouraged to attent.

To keep up with Greensboro Pride, you can follow them on Facebook and Instagram.