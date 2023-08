GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The iconic rock band Foreigner will be coming to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Nov. 14.

Best known for their hit tracks “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice” and “Hot Blooded,” the act is one of the best-selling musical acts of all time with over 80 million albums sold.

Ticket sales began at 10 a.m. on Friday and can be purchased directly through Tanger Center or Ticketmaster.