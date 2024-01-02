RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — Flags will fly at half-staff across North Carolina in honor of Greensboro Police Sergeant Philip Dale Nix who was killed on Saturday.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office issued the order for all state and U.S. flags at state facilities to be flown at half-staff from Tuesday morning to sunset on Wednesday.

According to Greensboro police, Nix was at a Sheetz on Sandy Ridge Road in Colfax when he saw someone trying to steal beer. When Nix tried to intervene, a suspect shot him. An off-duty officer and emergency responder rendered aid, but Nix died at an area hospital.

Greensboro community remembers Sergeant Philip Dale Nix (WGHP)

Nix had served with the Greensboro Police Department since 2001.

“Our prayers are with the Greensboro police and family and friends,” Cooper said in a statement. “I’m grateful to those working to bring justice in this tragic act of violence.”

Jamere Justice Foster, 18, of Winston-Salem, is being charged with felony first-degree murder, misdemeanor larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. Warrants allege that Foster stole around $83 worth of beer.

John Walter Morrison, 28, and Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell, 18, are also charged with felony accessory after the fact. Blackwell allegedly talked about destroying evidence, including the gun and the registration plate of the suspect vehicle.

(From left) Jamere Justice Foster, John Walter Morrison and Zquriah Lepearce Blackwell

The state invites all North Carolinians to join in lowering flags in his honor.