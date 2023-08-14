GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A road is closed early Monday morning due to a fire investigation.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, W. Cornwallis Drive is closed between Dellwood Drive and Lawndale Drive because of a fire investigation being conducted by the Greensboro Fire Department.

There is no current time estimated for reopening. Drivers should avoid this area.

Fire officials say that the investigation is of a house fire that broke out early Monday morning on W. Cornwallis drive. No one was hurt and the fire is under control but the investigation is ongoing.