GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday.

A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation.

Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of the blaze and contained it within a matter of minutes.

The Student Center suffered minor smoke damage, and vegetation in the area was burned as well. There is not a total dollar estimate for the damages at this time.