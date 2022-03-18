GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — For more than a decade the rent has remained the same for renters at New Garden Manor complex in Greensboro, but that will change by June 1.

To accommodate new cosmetic renovations and meet the market value, the price of rent per month will more than double for the senior community of sixteen people who live there.

Brown Investment Properties will raise the rent from $575 to $1,230, which the vice president for the group stressed is still below market value.

On Febr. 21, residents were given a letter that stated, in part:

“The rent at New Garden Manor has been well below market rent for many, many years. With escalating cost of operation and the need for significant capital investments, the new rent for the upgraded units will be $1.230/month. Residents will also be responsible for paying for their water and sewer usages, which will be billed monthly.”

“You get up into your 80s, and you feel this is your forever home, and then it turns out it’s not,” Judy Byers said. “It feels like the rug has been pulled out from under you.”

Byers has lived at the manor for the past several years, and she’s not the only one who feels a state of free fall.

She and 14 of the 16 renters responded to the property owner.

They wrote a letter explaining their concerns. They are between the ages of 57 and 89 years old. Most of them either are on a fixed income or have physical or health limitations that have limited their ability to afford the increased rent or to find a new place to live with the current housing market.

They stated that when they signed their lease under the former property manager, they were ensured that rent would never go up more than $25.

Brown Investment Properties responded with a denial of their request for the rent to be increased to around $725 instead of $1,230.

When asked about the denial of the request, Sen. Vice President Peter Placentino said that the $725 rental value was still too low for market value.

He also stated that in this situation, they would have to be the bad guys.

He explained it is the property owner’s job to set the market value rent and not to help those who can’t afford it to find another place to live.

He did not have any insight into assurances of rent not increasing or who chose to keep the rent at $575 for more than a decade to avoid the current financial shortfalls.

A handful of renters have decided to stay, while others are scrambling to find a place to live that accommodates their limitations.

They have received help from the Greensboro Housing Coalition, but the housing market might prove too tough to battle.

When asked if there is anything else the city could do, a representative from the GHC said situations like these are only resolved through help from the community.