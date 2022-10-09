GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. The victim would be pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

East Florida Street was closed for several hours while the investigation took place and re-opened at around 9:41 a.m.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.