HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The Greensboro Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a fatal Wednesday morning shooting.

At around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday, officers came to the area near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way after getting a report of an aggravated assault.

At the scene, police found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim would later die as a result of injuries they sustained in the shooting.

The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide.

There is no suspect information available at this time. The investigation and ongoing.