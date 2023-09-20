GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Loved ones related to a couple that were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide are speaking out.

A FOX8 push alert is how Cynthia Farrington says she found out her cousin, 48-year-old Tanena “T” Ingram, had shot and killed himself and his wife: 44 year-old Luegina Ingram.

The shooting happened at their home off of Hargett Street Tuesday night.

Farrington says they were a loving couple who had two sons and never appeared to be at odds with each other.

“They had a busy summer. Going on trips to the beach which was just a couple of days ago, according to her Facebook page. They were just loving people. This is just so out of the ordinary,” Farrington said.

Farrington goes on to say she last spoke to Luegina last week via text.

Another Cousin, Rev. Charles Ingram, says the last time he saw Tanena was at a family event.

“A lot of family members were there. The two young boys. T’s sons mingled well with other family members, and we had a glorious time,” Charles said.

Greensboro police say they responded to a shots fired call at the Ingrams’ home around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

Luegina was found dead at the scene, and Tanena later died at the hospital from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gun-shot wound.

On Wednesday night, family members gathered in front of the couples home and prayed.

It’s an act Charles says is helping them grieve and process the tragedy.

“It’s a learning experience to have compassion upon both families, my family and her family and the children … Unconditional love,” Charles said.

We reached out to Luegina’s side of the family and have not heard back from them.

A spokesperson for Greensboro police says immediate family members were notified after the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.