GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — For decades, the Nix family name has been synonymous with public service in Greensboro and Guilford County.

They were all firefighters until Dale Nix, who became a Greensboro police officer. It was the source of many a joke at family gatherings, but Dale always had a comeback.

“He would basically tell us he was only one that had any sense in the family,” his uncle Skip Nix said.

All of them were first responders born with servant’s hearts, Skip said.

“He was such a servant, and if he saw anybody in need, especially those that didn’t have much, he would reach out … He would take money out of his wallet and assist in any way he could,” Skip said.

It was that servant’s heart that led him to act on Saturday afternoon at the Sheetz gas station. I was a place he often went to read and have a drink or a bite to eat. When he saw a larceny in action, he confronted the suspects who allegedly shot and killed him.

The Nix family was forever changed.

“Somebody asked me how we were doing. I said, ‘We’re exhausted with love’ … The outpouring has been absolutely unbelievable” Skip said.

None of the family questions why Dale took action that day. According to Skip, it’s what first responders do.

Now they are overwhelmed with the kindness of friends and strangers. Skip hopes his nephew’s sacrifice won’t be forgotten.

“My prayer is that some of this continues after the funeral because that’s when all this is done. We’re still missing piece, and that’s going be tough to deal with. But with life, we have to go on because we all have other people dependent on us,” Skip said.

They are now looking to their faith to see them through the days ahead.

“When God calls you to do something. he gives you the faith and the want to and the will to do what he’s called you to do. And that’s what gets you through,” Skip said.