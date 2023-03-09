GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The mother of a teenager who was shot and killed by Greensboro police officers in 2022 will announce a federal lawsuit on Thursday.

According to a press release, Wakita Doriety will be joined by activist Gregory Drumwright to announce a lawsuit against the police department after her son Nasanto Antonio Crenshaw was shot and killed fleeing a traffic stop was killed in August 2022.

The press conference will be held in front of the courthouse on West Market Street at 11 a.m.

Doriety is represented by civil rights attorneys Harry Daniels and Chimeaka White. Daniels also represented the family of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed in Elizabeth City and calls the shooting on Crenshaw “hauntingly familiar” to the April 2021 death of Brown.

“Once again we have another police officer killing another unarmed black male even though he posed absolutely no threat and was actually trying to flee,” said Daniels. “The only real difference here is that Andrew Brown Jr. was a grown man and Nasanto Crenshaw was a child.”

Pasquotank County officials settled the federal lawsuit for $3 million in June.

“As we continue the fight for truth and accountability around the deaths of blacks at the hands of law enforcement, Justice 4 the Next Generation stands with the Doriety and Crenshaw families in demanding a transparent investigation and the release of the tapes,” said Rev. Drumwright.

Around 9 p.m. on August 21, police say that they tried to stop a car they had determined was stolen on West Market Street in Greensboro. As an officer walked up to the car, they drove away. After trying to stop the car again, several people ran from the scene and the car accelerated, hitting a police car.

That’s when the officer fired, shooting and killing Crenshaw,

A man who lived nearby spoke with FOX8 and said he was shocked at the scene, calling it chaos as people scrambled away after rapid-fire gunshots.

Days later, people gathered in Downtown Greensboro to protest Crenshaw’s death, marching from Elm Street to Washington Street, stopping at the Greensboro municipal building.