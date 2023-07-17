GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jaquan Singleton, 25, was in Guilford County Court Monday and facing 27 charges.

Singleton is accused of firing off weapons at the Madison at Adams Farm apartment complex on Friday afternoon.

He is charged with going armed to the terror of the public, discharging a firearm within city limits, false imprisonment, communicating threats, injury to real property, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, seven counts of resisting law enforcement official, seven counts of assault with a firearm on a law enforcement official and seven counts of assault with intent to kill.

After his first appearance in court, his bond remains at $300,000. Singleton did have an attorney represent him and had several family members in the courtroom.

Attorney Jason Keith requested a mental health evaluation done before he is released on bond. The judge ordered that to be completed before any release.

Singleton is accused of firing a gun at the apartments, then at police officers then barricading himself inside an apartment.

One woman was at home at the time a bullet went into her apartment. She was not injured but was too fearful to speak about the experience. Singleton lived at the Madison at Adams Farm apartment complex with his cousin who believes Singleton was struggling with some mental health issues.

Singleton’s father Chester Fields lives out of state but was in the courtroom on Monday to support his son.

“I think he had a mental meltdown, and I think that is what it caused, and I think when they see the whole story, they will find the truth out,” Fields said.

Attorney Jason Keith, with the NxtGen Law Group, will likely represent Singleton and says the mental health evaluation is the first step in this case.

“Right now, let’s just make a determination exactly what’s going on in this situation across the board, so there has to be some research done on him and some of the things that transpired in order to make sure moving forward everybody has the information they have and need,” Keith said.

Singleton is due back in court on Aug. 9.

If he does get released on bond before then, he will have to do the mental health evaluation and wear an electronic monitoring device, he will have a curfew between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., he cannot possess a firearm, he cannot have contact with the witnesses and he cannot go on the property of the Madison at Adams Farm apartments.