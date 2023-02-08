GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The family of Tron Junior Davis told FOX8 he was the 14-year-old victim killed on North Church Street in Greensboro on Sunday.

He is the youngest homicide victim in Greensboro so far this year.

His family said he was an eighth-grader at Swann Middle School. Davis died after a shooting at the New Irving Heights apartment complex just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

Davis’ mother said she was too emotional to do an interview but did share what kind of person her son was.

Tron Junior Davis (photo submitted by family)

Tron Junior Davis (photo submitted by family)

Tron Junior Davis (photo submitted by family)

Tron Junior Davis (photo submitted by family)

She said her heart is broken, and she can’t stop crying. She doesn’t live at the complex where the shooting happened but said it was a regular hang out spot for her son and his friends.

Greensboro police aren’t releasing any information about the suspects. But Davis’ mom believes she knows who is behind this.

Davis’ mom said he was a football player for Swann Middle School.

She described Davis as a funny kid who always had a big smile on his face. His mom called him a big, lovable teddy bear who loved fashion and music. She said he always protected his family and was taken too soon.

She believes her son’s friends were behind the shooting. She’s urging other parents to be more aware of what their kids are doing and asking kids to put down the guns.

Davis’ mom said she’s making funeral arrangements for him right now. That service will be in their hometown of Rocky Mount.