GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As Matthew Grant’s family gets ready to celebrate his life this weekend, Greensboro police are working to find the person or people responsible for taking it.

Crime Stoppers is looking for anyone who has information about a deadly shooting in the parking lot of Dudley High School after a football game, which killed the 59-year-old.

They’ve gotten five tips related to the shooting, but the tips don’t always lead to an arrest. It’s why Grant’s family hopes anyone who knows anything will come forward.

“A lot of people got questions, and healing for them will be faster when they have answers,” said his cousin, Tracey Moore.

On Saturday afternoon, Grant’s family and friends will gather for his funeral two weeks after someone shot him. Who pulled the trigger is a mystery.

“You prepare but you’re not prepared, especially when it’s something that’s unexpected,” said Moore. “That’s the hardest thing.”

In those two weeks, police haven’t found the person or people behind the shooting, which killed the associate pastor, injured a juvenile and shook the entire Dudley community.

Now, Grant’s family wants answers.

“You might not always get to understand the whys, but at least knowing the people that committed or the person that might have committed the crime be identified, that will help,” said Moore.

Crime Stoppers normally gets between six and 10 tips per day. The success rate of tips is only about 30 percent. But those tips, no matter how small, could help police find and charge the people committing violent crimes in the Piedmont like this one.

“Even if you think it might be a little bit, that little bit can go a long way,” said Moore.

With the hundreds of people who attend football games, Moore knows someone saw or heard something.

“People have their phones out,” she said. “They take pictures. They’re filming everything. So maybe somebody has a film.”

She’s asking you to speak up and allow her family to get the closure it needs. For now, Moore is holding onto her faith to help her move forward.

“The information that will help the authorities find the person or persons that’s involved. I think that it will come out or those personnel will come forward themselves,” she said.

If you do know anything about this shooting, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 and report your tip anonymously. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps law enforcement solve the case.