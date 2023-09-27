GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Friends and family are walking in honor of beloved restaurant owner Mark Freedman.

This November will mark three years since he was murdered. He was found dead outside of his business in Greensboro.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

A group of friends and family members host a walk every year to honor Mark and hope one day they’ll find some closure.

“It’s still very raw … On any given day, I might find myself crying or becoming very angry,” said Mark’s sister Robin Freedman.

It’s been almost three years since Robin found out Mark had been shot and killed.

Greensboro police found Mark in the parking lot of his business Mark’s Restaurant off Dolley Madison Road on Nov. 3, 2020.

Police believe someone shot him several times as he walked to his car after he got off work sometime after 10 p.m.

“I miss my brother so much, and I really, really never thought this would happen to me,” Robin said.

The Greensboro Police Department sent evidence found at the scene to the State Bureau of Investigation months after the shooting.

Results still haven’t come back, and no arrests have been made.

“I really thought that when my brother was murdered … in a week, there would be somebody that was arrested, and that we would have closure on this horrendous, horrendous situation,” Robin said.

Friends and family members created the Mark Freedman Charity Foundation in Mark’s honor.

The goal is to raise money and give back to the community just like Mark used to do.

“It was very important to him. He could not say ‘no’ if someone asked him for something. He always said ‘yes’. He used to volunteer on Thanksgiving, and he made meals for homeless people … It was really, really important to him,” Robin said.

For almost three years, the foundation raised $130,000. This year alone, they’ve reached $75,000.

The money will go toward groups that work to stop crime and groups that help families who have lost loved ones due to gun violence.