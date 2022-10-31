GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An exit ramp is expected to be closed for a large part of Monday due to a crashed tanker.

According to Guilford County Emergency Services, an accident was reported around 3:30 a.m. Monday. The tractor-trailer appears to have run off the road into a ditch on the side of the interstate. The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The highway patrol is investigating the crash and right now crews are working to offload liquid petroleum gas from the tanker. There are no leaks from the tanker, which was full at the time of the crash. There is a small diesel leak from the tractor, however.

This process is expected to take several more hours and the exit ramp from northbound I-73 onto West Gate City Boulevard will be closed while they continue working to offload the gas.