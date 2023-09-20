GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The medical examiner’s report has been released after a woman was hit by a vehicle multiple times and another person stabbed in Greensboro.

Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 70-year-old Gwendolyn Davis Flood, among other charges, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

28-year-old Maliq Anthony Marshall-Hardy (Guilford County Sheriff’s Office)

The incident

According to the warrants, on Aug. 24, Marshall-Hardy broke into a home on the 5600 block of Wellsley Drive in Greensboro’s Fox Hollow neighborhood where he allegedly stole $200 in cash, work boots and around $400 in belongings.

The sheriff’s office said in a press conference that Marshall-Hardy then stole Flood’s white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck.

According to the medical examiner’s report, Flood was in the street when the driver reportedly hit her with the truck. The driver left the scene before returning and running over the victim two more times.

The driver reportedly also hit one of Flood’s visiting relatives, a 28-year-old woman, while she was trying to help Flood. The driver allegedly stabbed the woman multiple times, investigators said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. Raymond King Jr., a longtime friend of Flood’s, says that the victim in the stabbing is “now doing well physically.”

A witness called 911. Deputies responded at about 10:12 a.m.

The arrest

Flood’s vehicle was found by “flock cameras” on Aug. 25 at a home on the 600 block of Davie Avenue in Iredell County. No one was in the vehicle.

On Aug. 30, the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office announced that Marshall-Hardy had been arrested in connection with Flood’s death and the stabbing.

(Guilford County Sheriff’s Office)

Marshall-Hardy was charged with:

first-degree murder

attempted first-degree murder

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill

robbery with a dangerous weapon

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after breaking and entering

felony larceny from a person

Marshall-Hardy received no bond.

Deputies say there is no indication there was any prior connection between the suspect and Flood before the alleged robbery.

During court proceedings on Aug. 31, it was revealed that Marshall-Hardy previously had a pending fugitive warrant related to strangulation in Charlotte out of Delaware and his criminal record includes convictions for serious offenses such as felony breaking and entering, eluding arrest, assault on a government official and carrying a weapon on education property.

Reactions

A witness told FOX8 on the day of the attack that they saw a hit-and-run, and then gunshots were fired on Wellsley Drive before a man in a mask was seen wielding a knife.

“It ended up becoming a bad day for this family and this great community,” Sheriff Danny Rogers said that day.

Neighbors in the community coming home from work were upset to see a row of sheriff’s deputy cars. They say it’s become too common.

“I have only been over here about three years in this particular area … From what I see, something needs to be done. This is just becoming a criminal area,” one woman who lives in the area said that morning.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s office said in a statement, after Marshall-Hardy’s arrest, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Gwendolyn Davis Flood and [the victim of the stabbing]. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Please accept our deepest sympathies.”

Remembering Flood

Gwendolyn Flood, who retired in 2018 after 19 years as a bus driver with Guilford County Schools, was honored with a memorial service and vigil on Sept. 1.

According to her obituary, Flood was born to William Henry Davis and Sarah Mattie Bell in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 10, 1952.

She is survived by her children and grandchildren, as well as siblings, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Flood.

King Jr. told us that the untimely death of Flood is heartbreaking.

“It’s demonic,” he said. “It’s inhuman, the way she was taken out of this world. Someone who didn’t know her, didn’t have any ties, just went to her home arbitrarily and did something despicable.”

A tribute wall on Tribute Archive includes messages from those who knew her.

“Thank you for being one of the First Ladies to introduce yourself to me at Trotter [Senior Center] and welcome me into the line dance class,” one commenter wrote. “RIP my friend. I know you’re dancing up there in Heaven. Every time I dance I’m going to do a special step just for you.”

A GoFundMe set up for Flood’s funeral expenses drew in $2,350 in donations.