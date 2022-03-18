GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Preparations for demolition of the structure at 201 N. Eugene St. downtown begin the week of March 21 with the installation of fencing around the work zone perimeter.

Sidewalks along the work area will be closed shortly after that.

The demolition and subsequent site preparation for future development is expected to be complete by the end of June, weather-permitting.

Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area or expect delays traveling near the work zone.

The N. Eugene Street land was part of a City Council-approved land swap with Carroll Corporation to facilitate the City’s development of the Eugene Street Parking Deck downtown.

The N. Eugene Street property will be turned over to the Carroll Corporation at the end of this project.

