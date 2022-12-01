GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — December is here, which means holiday events across the Triad are kicking off.

That’s especially tree in Downtown Greensboro, where loads of holiday fun will be taking place throughout December.

Zack Matheny, President and CEO of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, joined FOX8 to talk about upcoming events.

FOX8 is a sponsor of Downtown in December and will be helping to flip the switch of the Community Tree during the Festival of Lights.

The Festival of Lights has been a holiday tradition for more than 35 years. It includes a community sing-along, lighting of the tree in Center City Park, and carolers and acoustic performances along Elm Street. There will also be a laser show at the corner of MLK and S. Elm Street and kids can Santa in Hamburger Square.

Some downtown merchants will even be open late for the festival, so get a few gifts for the special people on your list, too.

The Festival of Lights beings Friday at 5:30 p.m. and will last until 9. You can learn more on DGI’s website.