GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention.

New development in the area will hopefully change their mind.

Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood.

The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces.

“Super grateful for Publix. Publix changed my life. It’s a great company to be with,” a Publix employee said.

The two million-square-foot Publix distribution center will create 1,000 jobs by 2025.

“For this to be in East Greensboro like this, it’s really life-changing for a lot of these people right here in this community,” another employee said.

This is how people benefit:

“The economic development opportunity and the fact that with cutting edge…technology like this, you will have folks who are tradespeople and hard-working but will get to be upscaled,” said David Calloway, co-founder of Impactdata.

On Tuesday, we learned 30 jobs will be created in a new building being constructed at Gateway Research Park on East Gate City Boulevard.

“This is an economic boost in an area that growing substantially,” Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said.

Impactdata, a minority-owned digital infrastructure firm, is partnering up with historically Black colleges and universities to provide higher education for people interested in a technology-related career.

“The Dream Center campus will help ensure that growth throughout Greensboro is equitable,” Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

“They’ll get digital certification, get to learn coding, and they will be exposed to the digital humanity and digital economy in a way that wasn’t possible before,” Calloway said.

Construction of the Dream Center is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

A spokesperson for the East Greensboro area tells FOX8 there is a new housing development with Print Works Mill Apartments and Bailey Village Apartments.