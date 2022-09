GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An early morning crash has left Battleground Avenue closed for hours.

According to Greensboro Police Department, a multi-vehicle collision damaged a utility pole at Battleground Avenue and Markland Drive. The road is closed in all directions while Duke Energy does repairs.

There were only minor injuries in the crash.

The road has been closed since around 4 a.m. when the crash happened. Crews are on scene and drivers should avoid this area.