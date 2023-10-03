GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Dudley High School football game has been moved from Friday, Oct. 6 to Saturday, Oct. 7. after a fatal shooting on the DHS campus last week.

The football team will play Northeast Guilford High School at DHS on Saturday at noon.

Officials with Guilford County Schools and the Greensboro Police Department are set to discuss additional safety measures on Wednesday.

Police say a person with a gun drove through the DHS parking lot on Friday and fired shots at the crowd.

Matthew Grant, 59, had been at the Dudley/Smith game and was killed.

A student was also hurt, and police believe two more people were hit by the vehicle the person who allegedly fired the shots was in.

The two people were treated at a hospital and released.

Off-duty Greensboro officers were at DHS providing security during the time of the shooting.