GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Instead of playing on the field with the rest of Dudley High School’s JV Football team Thursday night, freshman Javion Wilson is out for the season with a chipped bone in his right knee.

He was hit by a car after a varsity Football game two weeks ago on the school’s campus.

“I heard the car, but I didn’t see it coming down the sidewalk. Before I saw the car, all I remember was my coach yelling … ‘watch out,'” Wilson said.

According to Greensboro police, the driver who hit Wilson was the suspect in the deadly shooting on Sept. 29.

59-year-old Matthew Grant died. His family tells FOX8 they believe the retired referee was not the intended target.

Two weeks later, Wilson says he’s still processing what happened.

“It’s traumatizing coming to school and walking on campus where it happened … I’m just trying to process everything … slow,” Wilson said.

While Wilson continues his road to recovery, the middle linebacker plans to show up for his teammates and cheer them on from the sidelines.

“It’s hard trying not to think about it. Not being able to play Thursday nights is hard, but I’m going to take this offseason … serious and come back from my sophomore season and just ball out,” Wilson said.

Wilson says he plans to start therapy this month to help him work through everything that happened.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact Greensboro police.