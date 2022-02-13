Driver cited after crash causes $16,000 in damage at Scrambled Southern Diner in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was charged after crashing into the porch of Scrambled Southern Diner in Greensboro on Saturday morning.

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, police say a Durham woman was driving a 2008 Ford east on Spring Garden Street. Meanwhile, a 1999 Jeep was heading north on Howard Street, according to an accident report.

At the intersection with Spring Garden Street, the Jeep made a right turn. A witness told police that the Jeep had safely turned right a safe distance of the Ford and that the Ford appeared to be driving fast.

Police say the Ford ran off the road to the right to avoid hitting the Jeep and ended up crashing into the outdoor seating area of the popular brunch spot at 2417 Spring Garden Street.

The crash caused about $16,000 in damage to Scrambled and about $2,000 in damage to the Ford.

The driver of the Ford was issued a citation for unsafe movement.

The restaurant was open at the time of the crash. Scrambled Southern Diner closed after and plans to remain closed on Sunday.

“Thankfully no one was injured, but due to some potential structural damage, we will close until it can be determined completely safe,” the restaurant told FOX8.