GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect with serious injuries was charged with DWI after a crash in Greensboro over the weekend, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At around 9:10 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the Pantry Shop on 3262 S. Holden Rd.

Police say that the driver, later identified as 32-year-old Dea`shaun Norman Pettress, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Monday, Pettress was charged with DWI.

EMS says a second person was also taken to the hospital on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.