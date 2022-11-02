GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro authorities responded to the 4200 block of Baylor Street after a vehicle rammed into the front of a family townhome Monday night.

People living in Bellwood Village tell FOX8 a vehicle drove backward from the opposite side of the cul-de-sac through a wooded divider, hit a dumpster and then smashed into the front end of a black Chevrolet.

They also told FOX8 that the driver of the vehicle left the scene after the crash, leaving the vehicle wedged in the front of the home.

Luckily, no one was home at the time, but neighbors told FOX8 that the owner of the house was inside the home at the time, and the vehicle belonged to the family.

People in the area told FOX8 that the homeowner is now staying with family. As of Wednesday, the vehicle is still wedged in the house.

Nearby property owners also said they have been inspecting their homes for any potential damage and are glad no one was hurt when the crash happened.

Greensboro police said that 20 minutes after the hit and run, the driver had another wreck and was arrested for DUI.

The driver was charged with reckless and careless driving.